Newswise — Reconstruction: Fewer Options?

Today, there are more options for breast reconstruction than ever, but not all women can access them. As you may have seen on CBS This Morning on Jan 17, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is changing the way it codes the DIEP flap procedure, prompting some insurance companies to drop reimbursements significantly for the approximately $50,000 procedure.

See Living Beyond Breast Cancer CEO Jean Sachs' "Stop new limits on breast reconstruction" for how the issue affects patients.

Young Women Aren’t Ready to Forgo Children and a Sex Life

In case you missed it, LBBC presented original research at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in December. In “The Changing Informational Needs of Young Women Affected by Breast Cancer: A National Needs Assessment,” a majority (64%) of women diagnosed with breast cancer at or before age 45 reported significant impacts to their sexual health, yet 86% said their health care provider was unable to help address sexual health issues. Similarly, only 49% of young women reported discussing fertility issues with their health care providers.

Introducting: Beyond the Headlines

A monthly column of breast cancer news you need to know, curated by LBBC.

The staff at Living Beyond Breast Cancer is constantly reviewing email, news, and journals to identify the key issues facing the breast cancer community. Amidst a steady stream of content — and hype — we sift through what we’ve heard from thought leaders, health care professionals, and the experts: people impacted by breast cancer. In a new monthly column curated by Janine Guglielmino, LBBC’s VP for Mission Delivery, we offer the best of the content we’ve found and what it means, with links to additional resources from LBBC and trusted third-party partners. Subscribe by signing up for LBBC’s e-newsletter.