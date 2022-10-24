Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) – , Neil B. Friedman, M.D., FACS, Director of The Hoffberger Breast Center and Medical Director of The Weinberg Center for Women's Health and Medicine at Mercy, and Maria C.E. Jacobs, M.D., head of Radiation Oncology at Mercy, are guests of the hospital’s ongoing talk show series, “Medoscopy,” airing on Facebook Watch, Wed.-Thurs., Oct. 26-27th at 5:30 p.m. EST (www.facebook.com/MercyMedicalCenter).

A 30-minute pre-taped program that explores the background and lives of Mercy clinicians, patients and others, Medoscopy was launched in spring 2021 and airs in two 15-minute segments. To view past episodes, visit the Medoscopy playlist on the Mercy Medical Center YOUTUBE channel.

In this latest installment, timed for October – National Breast Cancer Awareness Month -- Drs. Friedman and Jacobs discuss their work in the diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer conditions.

On more personal notes, Dr. Friedman reveals he enjoys reading, particularly fictional political thrillers, and his interest in building construction. Dr. Jacobs discusses the challenges of leaving her native Venezuela to come to the U.S., unable at the time to speak English, but thanks to her mentors, and some serendipity, found success in her field of radiation oncology.

During Medoscopy’s regular “show and tell” segment, Dr. Jacobs presents a ceremonial pin that was presented to her father in honor of his efforts in helping found Sears Roebuck in Venezuela in the late 1940s/early 1950s, as well as a medal that Dr. Jacobs had given to her mother as a gift that she had earned for her achievement at Universidad Central de Venezuela in Caracas.

Dr. Friedman began his medical career as Chief Resident at the nationally renowned Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center in New York. Today he is a board certified breast cancer doctor, named Humanitarian of the Year by the Mildred Mindell Cancer Foundation and served as Chairman of the American Cancer Society’s Research Administrative Committee, a member of its Executive and Professional Education Committees, and on its Board of Directors.

Dr. Maria Jacobs has been recognized as a "Top Doctor" by Baltimore magazine and as a Health Care Hero by The Daily Record. She also has been invited to participate in various programs for the Brooklyn Leadership School for Young Women in Brooklyn, NY.

Dr. Jacobs and Dr. Friedman were the first team of doctors in the state of Maryland to use Intraoperative Radiotherapy (IORT) which is discussed at length during the segment.

Medoscopy is filmed on the campus of Mercy Medical Center in downtown Baltimore with video, sound, and lighting by Zinnia Film.

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is located in downtown Baltimore City, about six blocks from Baltimore's famed Inner Harbor. A university-affiliated teaching facility, Mercy is a Catholic hospital with a national reputation for women's health care, orthopedics, and other specialties. Mercy is home to the renowned Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine, and the $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information, visit www.mdmercy.com, and MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

-30-