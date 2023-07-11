Newswise — TAMPA, Fla. — Moffitt Cancer Center has named Brian D. Gonzalez, Ph.D., as the inaugural associate center director of Research Diversity and Workforce Development. In the new role, Gonzalez will lead efforts to increase diversity among Moffitt’s research faculty, staff and trainees, working in collaboration with the offices of Enterprise Equity; Community Outreach, Engagement & Equity; and Research Education & Training. He will also develop and implement the cancer center’s Plan to Enhance Diversity. This initiative is a new requirement from the National Cancer Institute to show that the workforce of an NCI-designated cancer center reflects the populations of the communities that it serves.

“Dr. Gonzalez was the unanimous choice for this leadership position given his comprehensive and innovative vision to increase the diversity of Moffitt’s research workforce. With his vision and leadership, Moffitt will continue to grow into a more diversified, inclusive and supportive institution,” said John Cleveland, Ph.D., Moffitt center director, executive vice president and chief scientific officer.

Gonzalez received his doctorate in clinical psychology at the University of South Florida and completed a postdoctoral fellowship with Moffitt’s Department of Health Outcomes & Behavior Department. He was a tenure-track faculty member at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey before returning to Moffitt in 2016. He has quickly risen into leadership roles at Moffitt, including most recently serving as the scientific director of the Participant Research, Interventions & Measurements Core. Gonzalez serves on the Board of Directors and Advocacy Council of the Society of Behavioral Medicine.

His innovative research is focused on improving quality of life and reducing disparities among cancer survivors through the use of patient reported outcomes and digital monitoring. Current studies include measuring patient reported outcomes in people with prostate cancer treated with radiopharmaceuticals and identifying and reducing disparities among Black/African American prostate cancer survivors.

