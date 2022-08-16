Newswise — CLEVELAND—Leading researchers will gather this week at a Case Western Reserve University-led symposium highlighting progress and opportunities in biomedical research and human-performance sciences.

The event takes place this Thursday and Friday, Aug. 18-19, at the Wolstein Research Center on the Case Western Reserve campus, and features researchers and clinicians from the university, area hospital affiliates and the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton.

“Case Western Reserve deeply values our research collaborations with all federal agencies, including those involving defense and care for our military veterans,” said Michael Oakes, the university's senior vice president for Research and Technology Management. “From projects that have restored function to paralyzed limbs to those that demonstrate promise in reducing lives lost to internal bleeding, federal investments in our faculty have advanced innovations with immense potential to benefit people within and beyond our military.”

Key players in engineering, medicine

The symposium includes keynote addresses regarding oxygen needs in high-performance aviation, emerging infections of importance to the military, and the role of synthetic blood surrogates in saving lives.

“Our goal is to reconnect and create conversations and collaborations in biomedical research,” said Mark Chance, Distinguished University Professor and symposium chair. “We expect to come away from this with a much higher visibility for military related biomedical research and a heightened understanding of the importance of having the third-largest VA in the country as part of our institution.”

The symposium will also provide a wide range of panel discussions, including those that highlight the Case Coulter Translational Research Partnership’s success in promoting product development.

Three keynote topics

Keynote speakers and their topics include:

"Emerging Infections of Critical Military Importance"—Robert Bonomo, professor of Medicine, Pharmacology, Molecular Biology and Microbiology, Biochemistry, Proteomics, and Bioinformatics at the School of Medicine and chief of the Medical Service and at the Cleveland VA Medical Center, where he also leads the advanced geriatrics division.

“Biosynthetic Blood Surrogates for Management of Trauma-induced Coagulopathy (TIC)"—Anirban Sen Gupta, professor of Biomedical Engineering at Case Western Reserve, where he is director and principal investigator of the Bioinspired Engineering for Advanced Therapies (BEAT) laboratory.

''Oxygen: why is it needed during high performance aviation, and whether 'more is better' "—Michael Decker, professor of Nursing, Physiology, and Biophysics at Case Western Reserve and scientist within the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Other panel discussions and talks will cover emerging medical needs in the military, medical technologies in future healthcare, and “Warfighter Readiness: Human Performance and Brain Health.”

The symposium will bring together top researchers from the Case Western Reserve schools of engineering and medicine with key players from the wider health community: the Louis Stokes Cleveland Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VA), Cleveland Clinic, University Hospitals, MetroHealth Medical Center and other regional hospitals.

It is sponsored by the CWRU School of Medicine; the Clinical and Translational Science Collaborative; and the Cleveland FES Center, a consortium of the Cleveland VA Medical Center, MetroHealth Medical Center, Case Western Reserve, University Hospitals and Cleveland Clinic Neurological Institute.

Other supporters include the Courtney Burton Frontiers of Medicine Lecture Fund; CWRU Center for Proteomics and Bioinformatics; CWRU Central Office of Research Administration; CWRU Department of Nutrition; Veale Institute; and the Case Coulter Translational Research Program.

