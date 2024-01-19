Newswise — The Faculty of Veterinary Science at Chulalongkorn University is thrilled to invite academics, scholars in animal health, students, and animal enthusiasts to join the 23rd Chulalongkorn University Veterinary Conference: CUVC 2024. The exciting event will unfold from April 24 to 26, 2024, at Samyan Mitrtown, Pathumwan, Bangkok.

Theme: “Integrated One Health Approaches for Sustainable Wellbeing”

The conference aims to spread the latest academic insights and research in veterinary medicine and sciences, exploring future innovations. Under the theme “Integrated One Health Approaches for Sustainable Wellbeing”, attendees will gain contemporary knowledge applicable in practice, fostering the sustainable development of the veterinary profession.

Diverse Topics: From Pets to Wildlife

During the event, attendees can explore presentations on academic work, research, and innovations covering a spectrum of animals, such as pigs, dogs, cats, cattle, horses, aquatic animals, and wildlife. Emphasizing the crucial role of veterinarians in disease surveillance and control among humans, animals, and the environment, CUVC 2024 aims to contribute to a sustainable and high-quality society.

Hands-on Workshops for All

Join hands-on workshops designed for veterinarians, veterinary assistants, and the general public. Also, attendees are welcome to try numerous activities involving students and partners, developing collaborative learning.

Unique Format: Beyond Ordinary Conferences

Experience CUVC 2024 in a unique large theater format, offering an engaging experience through captivating oral presentations and unconventional poster displays.

Abstract Submission Deadline: January 15, 2024

Don’t miss the chance to be a part of this groundbreaking veterinarian conference. Submit your abstracts via the Google form at https://forms.gle/xvLMpBxMEZXVHQji7 and download the abstract writing guidelines from https://shorturl.at/jNVXZ.

Conference registration is available at https://www.zipeventapp.com/e/Chulalongkorn-University-Veterinary-Conference-2024.

Stay updated on the news and information at https://www.facebook.com/cuvcthailand/ and across all communication platforms of Chula Faculty of Veterinary Science, available at https://linktr.ee/CUVET.

Let’s shape the future of veterinary science together at CUVC 2024!