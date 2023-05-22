The recommendation by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force for women to be screened for breast cancer every other year starting at age 40 should be viewed as a starting point for a much bigger discussion, according to Dr. Brenda Nettles, associate professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing and a board certified acute care nurse practitioner with over 20 years of nursing experience.

Nettles says:

"Cancer screening recommendations are not keeping pace with diverse health needs of the individuals we have been entrusted to care for each day. This is due in part to a lack of research demonstrating the effectiveness of current screening practices in populations of women representing all ages and from often underrepresented racial and ethnic groups."

"Cancer screening recommendations should not be viewed as one size fits most. It is imperative that women engage in an ongoing discussion with their health care providers to determine their individual risk for developing a cancer during their lifetime and which modality for cancer screening would be optimal for detecting cancer at an early stage."

"The recommendation for women to undergo breast cancer screenings every other year is in direct conflict with promoting the early detection of disease. Women from vulnerable and underserved populations are already at an increased risk of experiencing poor outcomes in cancer care due to delays in both diagnosis and access to cancer treatment. All women should have the right to timely breast cancer screenings. Breast cancer screening save lives, and health care providers and researchers must work together to ensure clinical guidelines are indeed based on the best evidence for practice."