Newswise — CLEVELAND—The Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing at Case Western Reserve University and The MetroHealth System are featured in a groundbreaking documentary film, American Delivery, highlighting the critical work by nurses to address the nation’s maternal mortality crisis.

The film, directed by Carolyn Jones and produced by Lisa Frank, will premiere at the Cleveland International Film Festival (CIFF48) April 6 at 7:30 p.m. at Playhouse Square’s Mimi Ohio Theatre. The film showcases the dedication of healthcare professionals in Cleveland and nationally who are working tirelessly to improve maternal and infant health outcomes.

“This is not just a story about nurses; this is a story about hope, resilience, and innovation in healthcare,” said Carol Musil, dean of Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing. “We are honored to be part of a project that sheds light on the challenges facing expectant mothers today and highlights the important role that nurses play in saving lives.”

The documentary aims to raise awareness about the disparities in maternal healthcare access and outcomes, particularly for women of color. By showcasing real-life nurse interventions and success stories, the film demonstrates how high-quality healthcare can make a difference in reducing maternal mortality rates.

“American Delivery brings attention to an issue that is close to my heart,” said Airica Steed, president and CEO of MetroHealth System. “I easily could have been among the horrifying statistics cited in the documentary. During two of my pregnancies, I nearly lost my life to pre-eclampsia, a dangerous condition that affects Black women at a higher rate than others. I survived both times, but far too many women do not. I have dedicated my life and career to changing this unfortunate narrative, eradicating health disparities and addressing the maternal and infant mortality crisis.”

As leaders in their respective fields, the Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing and MetroHealth share a vision for creating innovative solutions to address health inequities and ensure that all patients receive compassionate care. Through projects like this documentary, envisioned by the Global Advisory Board of the School’s Marian K. Shaughnessy Nurse Leadership Academy, they aim to inspire positive change within their community while making an impact nationwide.

The 48th Cleveland International Film Festival runs April 3-13 at Playhouse Square. Tickets go on sale to CIFF members on Friday, March 15, and to the public on Friday, March 22. For more information, visit clevelandfilm.org.

About Case Western Reserve University

Case Western Reserve University is one of the country's leading private research institutions. Located in Cleveland, we offer a unique combination of forward-thinking educational opportunities in an inspiring cultural setting. Our leading-edge faculty engage in teaching and research in a collaborative, hands-on environment. Our nationally recognized programs include arts and sciences, dental medicine, engineering, law, management, medicine, nursing and social work. About 6,000 undergraduate and 6,300 graduate students comprise our student body. Visit case.edu to see how Case Western Reserve thinks beyond the possible.

About MetroHealth

Founded in 1837, MetroHealth is leading the way to a healthier you and a healthier community through service, teaching, discovery, and teamwork. Cuyahoga County’s public, safety-net hospital system, MetroHealth meets people where they are, providing care through five hospitals, four emergency departments, and more than 20 health centers and 40 additional sites. Each day, our nearly 9,000 employees focus on providing our community with equitable health care–through patient-focused research, access to care, and support services–that seeks to eradicate health disparities rooted in systematic barriers. For more information, visit www.metrohealth.org.