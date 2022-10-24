Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Oct. 24, 2022) -- Linda Burnes Bolton, DrPH, RN, FAAN, Cedars-Sinai chief nursing officer emeritus, has been selected to receive the 2022 Lifetime Legacy Award from the American Academy of Nursing. The award recognizes Burnes Bolton’s longstanding leadership and contributions throughout her 50-year career to improve patient care, advance health equity and promote the nursing profession.

Burnes Bolton joined Cedars-Sinai in 1971, and throughout her tenure helped lead changes nationally in patient care, healthcare policy and clinical practice while elevating the role and professional training of nurses. She retired in 2022.

“Linda represents all that Cedars-Sinai stands for,” said her successor, David Marshall, JD, DNP, RN, chief nursing officer and vice president of Nursing at Cedars-Sinai. “Delivering world-class, compassionate care to patients, being a visionary leader and mentor, focusing on patient advocacy and health equity – Linda did all this and more. I can’t think of a more deserving person to receive this high honor. Linda’s legacy is part of the fabric of Cedars, and we are fortunate for that.”

Burnes Bolton – known affectionately around the medical center by her nickname, LBB – held numerous leadership positions at Cedars-Sinai, including senior vice president and chief health equity officer. She also served as president of the American Organization of Nurse Executives (now American Organization for Nursing Leadership), the National Black Nurses Association and the American Academy of Nursing.

Additionally, she was a member of the board of trustees of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF), chair of the RWJF National Advisory Committee for Transforming Care at the Bedside and Veteran Affairs Commission on Nursing, and vice-chair of the RWJF Initiative on the Future of Nursing at the Institute of Medicine.

“I’m grateful to the Academy for this honor and their recognition of me for my contributions to the human caring experience, which is the real work of nursing and healthcare professionals worldwide,” Burnes Bolton said.

The Lifetime Legacy Award was created by the American Academy of Nursing in 2019 to recognize an extraordinary person who has dedicated their life to advocating for positive health system changes.

“Dr. Burnes Bolton has significantly elevated the voice of the nursing profession throughout her dedicated career of service,” said Academy President Kenneth R. White, PhD, RN. “Her years of leadership and commitment to championing health equity have transformed and inspired those she's worked with, cared for, mentored and supported. It is an honor to be presenting Dr. Burnes Bolton, a past Academy president and an Academy Living Legend, with the Lifetime Legacy Award in recognition of her advocacy on behalf of positive health system change.”

An award ceremony is planned during the 2022 Health Policy Conference in Washington, D.C., Oct. 27-29.

