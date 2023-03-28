Newswise — LOS ANGELES (March 28, 2023) --

WHAT:

Cedars-Sinai and BlackDoctor.org will host a virtual community conversation about the importance of increasing diverse representation in medical research. Currently, Black patients account for only 5% of clinical trial participants in the U.S., while white patients make up the vast majority.

During this 1-hour online conversation, What Black and Brown Communities Need to Know About Clinical Trials, Cedars-Sinai experts will address the need for people of color to participate in clinical trials, which are essential to developing new medications and treatments for diseases.

WHO:

Moderator: Ellis Dean, Director of Digital Programming and Production, BlackDoctor.org

Michael Farkouh, MD, MSc, Associate Dean of Research and Clinical Trials, Cedars-Sinai

Denene Prophet-Williams, MBA, MLA, RN, NE-BC, Executive Director, Samuel Oschin Cancer Cancer, Cedars-Sinai

Tabia Richardson, PhD, MPH, Research Program Administrator, Cedars-Sinai

WHEN:

Thursday, March 30

5-6 p.m. PT

WHERE: