Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Feb. 6, 2024) -- High-risk pregnancy specialists from Cedars-Sinai will share their research findings at the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine 2024 Pregnancy Meeting, Feb.10-14, in National Harbor, Maryland.

The scientific presentations by Cedars-Sinai’s maternal-fetal medicine specialists will focus on improving maternal health outcomes in childbirth. The papers featured include the risk reduction potential of artificial intelligence, better management of postpartum hemorrhage and lowering infection risk associated with cesarean deliveries.

“Our high-risk pregnancy experts are harnessing the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning to address a variety of critical health risks women face when giving birth. For example, the technology can be used to better identify which women are more likely to have serious postpartum hemorrhage, a potentially life-threatening complication of childbirth,” said Sarah Kilpatrick, MD, PhD, who holds the Helping Hand of Los Angeles Chair in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Cedars-Sinai.

Cedars-Sinai Research Presentations

PROMPT-AID: Predicting Obstetric Morbidity From Postpartum Hemorrhage Through Artificial Intelligence

Postpartum hemorrhage is a leading cause of maternal morbidity. Investigators identified an AI model that uses iterative data to make continuous evaluations of risk throughout the patient’s labor to predict the likelihood of severe illness from postpartum hemorrhage.

Presenter: Cecilia Leggett, MD

MD vs. ML: Comparing Clinician Intuition to Machine Learning to Predict Mode of Delivery

Partometer—a machine learning model that passively collects both admission and intrapartum data—was able to predict the likelihood of a vaginal delivery as well as the patient’s clinician.

Presenter: Melissa Wong, MD, MHDS

Impact of Skin Incision Type on Operative Morbidity in Cesarean Hysterectomy for Placenta Accreta Spectrum

A low transverse skin incision, when compared to a vertical skin incision for a planned cesarean hysterectomy to address placenta accreta spectrum disorder, is associated with lower blood loss and shorter operative time.

Presenter: Candace Levian, MD

Predictors of Antibiotic Redosing in Cesarean Deliveries With Excessive Blood Loss

Elevated blood loss during surgery is associated with postoperative infectious complications. Investigators found the recommendation to give an additional dose of antibiotics to patients in cesarean deliveries with excessive blood loss was not consistently followed. Investigators recommend that measures are needed to improve redosing in all patients who meet the criteria.

Presenter: Laura Ha, MD

Predictors of Intrauterine Vacuum-Induced Device Failure in Management of Postpartum Hemorrhage: A Multicenter Experience

A novel intrauterine vacuum-induced hemorrhage control device is increasingly used in the management of postpartum hemorrhage. However, investigators found that cesarean delivery and abnormal placentation were associated with the need for additional interventions when the device was used for the management of postpartum hemorrhage.

Presenter: Candace Levian, MD