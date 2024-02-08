Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Feb. 8, 2024) -- Cedars-Sinai will host 10 Dutch health technology startups in Los Angeles to share best practices on bringing innovative ideas and products to the U.S. market. The Netherlands HealthTech Mini-Accelerator 2024 Program, Feb. 12-16, will be led by the Cedars-Sinai Accelerator, which supports the growth and development of early-stage companies focused on improving healthcare and healthcare delivery. ScaleNL and NBSO Los Angeles—two support initiatives of the Dutch government—are also collaborating with Cedars-Sinai on the program.

“This streamlined and curated program is designed to provide the Dutch startups with insights into the complicated U.S. healthcare system and offer a glimpse into the Cedars-Sinai Accelerator,” said James Laur, JD, vice president of Intellectual Property at Cedars-Sinai. “We are looking forward to sharing our expertise with these select 10 companies and appreciate the strong relationship we have with the vibrant startup ecosystem in the Netherlands.”

In the mini-accelerator program, participants will engage in specialized sessions with Cedars-Sinai clinicians and hospital executives. The sessions will cover topics ranging from U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations, clinical trials, electronic medical record integration and venture capital. Participating companies will also receive one-on-one mentorship from Cedars-Sinai physicians and executive leaders.

Participants will experience a comprehensive sample of the Cedars-Sinai Accelerator’s flagship three-month program—which is currently recruiting startup companies for its 10th class.

Dirk Janssen, Consul General of the Netherlands, said the country is a European leader in healthcare technology.

“Dutch innovation is characterized by its ambition to contribute to positive societal change,” Janssen said. “We’re excited and honored that these Dutch technology startups get the opportunity to learn and grow with Cedars-Sinai, a world leader in healthcare. This unique collaboration between Cedars-Sinai, ScaleNL and NBSO Los Angeles shows the strong ties between the Netherlands and the U.S. and benefits our societies and economies at large.”

The 10 participating Dutch corporations are Cardiomo, Healthplus.ai, Hemeo BV, inBiome, IPD, Loop Robotics, Manometric, MLA Diagnostics, Preimure and QurieGen.

The Netherlands HealthTech Mini-Accelerator 2024 Program is the product of the continuing partnership between Cedars-Sinai and the healthcare community in the Netherlands, a connection with the shared mission of improving healthcare around the globe.

