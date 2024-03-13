Newswise — LOS ANGELES (March 13, 2024) -- In its latest global expansion, Cedars-Sinai International announced the opening of its new global office in Singapore.

“We are pleased to be extending Cedars-Sinai’s presence with our third global office as we continue to build an international healthcare ecosystem,” said Heitham Hassoun, MD, chief executive of Cedars-Sinai International. “Through this expansion, we are enhancing global accessibility to Cedars-Sinai’s leading-edge medical expertise and outstanding patient care.”

Cedars-Sinai representatives in Singapore will work with patients and their families seeking care at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, offering access to Cedars-Sinai experts in cardiology, oncology, neurology and other specialty areas.

Robert Figlin, MD, deputy director of Cedars-Sinai Cancer and the Steven Spielberg Family Chair in Hematology-Oncology, who played a role in establishing the Singapore office, said continuity of care for international patients is key.

“By first meeting international patients in their home community, we can establish a comprehensive, patient-centric continuum of care with the goal of improving treatment outcomes for even the most complex cases,” Figlin said. “We work together with patients’ local physicians to provide each patient with a personalized treatment plan.”

The Cedars-Sinai office in Singapore, located in the Novena medical hub area, is led by Steven Tucker, MD, an American medical oncologist who has lived and practiced medicine in Singapore for nearly 20 years.

“We are excited to bring the extensive knowledge of Cedars-Sinai experts to the vibrant community here in Singapore,” Tucker said. “In Singapore, we can support patients directly and uphold the exceptional standard of care that the global community expects from Cedars-Sinai.”

Additionally, the new global office will support ongoing collaboration and knowledge-sharing between clinicians and medical researchers in the U.S. and those within Southeast Asia.

Other locations with Cedars-Sinai global offices include Mexico City, Mexico, and Shanghai, China, with others coming soon in Qatar, Ecuador, and beyond.

