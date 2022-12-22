Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Dec. 22, 2022) -- Two Cedars-Sinai physician organizations—Cedars-Sinai Medical Group and Cedars-Sinai Health Associates—have earned the highest honor bestowed by the Integrated Healthcare Association for demonstrating exceptional outcomes in quality, cost and patient experience.

The nonprofit industry association gives its annual Excellence in Healthcare Award to California provider organizations that excel in the three areas. This is the second straight year that Cedars-Sinai Medical Group and the first year that Cedars-Sinai Health Associates have been honored for their performance in all three categories.

Both groups were ranked in the top 10% of eligible organizations for clinical quality—two of only 13 provider organizations in California achieving this distinction—and in the top 10% for patient experience—two of only 15 organizations. Of the more than 200 physician organizations that were eligible for the Integrated Healthcare Association awards, only 27 received the Excellence in Healthcare Award.

“These outstanding achievements reflect a multiyear effort, and our continued success is a direct result of the expertise of our employees and affiliates and their dedication to our patients and our organization,” said Jill Martin, executive vice president of Cedars-Sinai Medical Network.

Cedars-Sinai Medical Group features a network of Cedars-Sinai practices that include primary care providers and a variety of specialists. Cedars-Sinai Health Associates includes Cedars-Sinai Medical Group physicians and a network of private practice physicians in offices throughout Los Angeles who are affiliated with Cedars-Sinai.

Martin credited efforts by groups within these organizations with helping improve quality of care in these areas:

Primary Care – Primary Care physicians and advanced practice providers addressed preventive care gaps at in-person and video visits and ensured that patients with chronic diseases, such as hypertension and diabetes, received the care they needed.

Primary Care physicians and advanced practice providers addressed preventive care gaps at in-person and video visits and ensured that patients with chronic diseases, such as hypertension and diabetes, received the care they needed. Primary Care, Specialty and Urgent Care —Healthcare providers ensured appropriate care by reducing the improper use of antibiotics. They also checked the blood pressure of patients with hypertension during each visit and formed a care plan if readings remained high.

—Healthcare providers ensured appropriate care by reducing the improper use of antibiotics. They also checked the blood pressure of patients with hypertension during each visit and formed a care plan if readings remained high. Gynecology —Specialists reduced overscreening for cervical cancer while increasing breast cancer screening rates.

—Specialists reduced overscreening for cervical cancer while increasing breast cancer screening rates. Pediatrics —Physicians ensured that all of their pediatric patients followed childhood immunization recommendations.

—Physicians ensured that all of their pediatric patients followed childhood immunization recommendations. Pharmacy —Pharmacists conducted critical, targeted outreach to patients at risk for not taking their medications as directed or to those who were not taking cholesterol-lowering drugs when appropriate. Staff members also contacted patients with uncontrolled high blood sugar or blood pressure for visits with a pharmacist or physician.

—Pharmacists conducted critical, targeted outreach to patients at risk for not taking their medications as directed or to those who were not taking cholesterol-lowering drugs when appropriate. Staff members also contacted patients with uncontrolled high blood sugar or blood pressure for visits with a pharmacist or physician. Care Management and Hospitalists —Healthcare providers ensured safe transitions of care and reduced readmission rates for patients.

—Healthcare providers ensured safe transitions of care and reduced readmission rates for patients. Quality—Staff members analyzed and shared critical data and contacted patients to remind them about preventive care, including distributing colon cancer at-home test kits to ensure follow up for patients overdue for screening.

“This important work saved lives and enhanced the health of our entire community,” said Caroline Goldzweig, MD, chief medical officer of Cedars-Sinai Medical Network. “We are so humbled by this recognition, but even more so for the positive impact our employees and affiliates have on the health of their patients. We are truly grateful to work alongside colleagues who set the bar so high.”

