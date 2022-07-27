Newswise — LOS ANGELES (July 27, 2022) -- Cedars-Sinai has been named the #2 hospital in the nation and #1 in California in U.S. News & World Report’s "Best Hospitals 2022-23" rankings.

The U.S. News rankings are based on patient outcomes, patient experience, technology, reputation (according to surveyed physicians) and a variety of other health-related measures.

Cedars-Sinai had 11 specialties ranked nationally, according to the hospital rankings released Tuesday. This means the medical center is among the top hospitals in the nation in these clinical areas (nationwide rankings are provided in parentheses):

Cancer (#11)

Cardiology & Heart Surgery (#3)

Diabetes & Endocrinology (#12)

Ear, Nose & Throat (#3)

Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (#2)

Geriatrics (#10)

Neurology & Neurosurgery (#7)

Obstetrics & Gynecology (#15)

Orthopedics (#3)

Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (#3)

Urology (#3)

Eight of these specialties ranked in the Top 10 in the nation:

Cardiology & Heart Surgery (#3)

Ear, Nose & Throat (#3)

Gastroenterology & GI Surgery (#2)

Geriatrics (#10)

Neurology & Neurosurgery (#7)

Orthopedics (#3)

Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (#3)

Urology (#3)

In addition, five of these specialties ranked #1 in California:

Cardiology & Heart Surgery

Gastroenterology & GI Surgery

Orthopedics

Pulmonology & Lung Surgery

Urology

Each of the above five specialties as well as Neurology & Neurosurgery ranked #1 in the Los Angeles region. Cedars-Sinai ranked #1 in the Los Angeles region as well.

Thomas M. Priselac, president and CEO of Cedars-Sinai Health System, said the U.S. News rankings reflect the tireless commitment of all those who work and practice at Cedars-Sinai to deliver the highest-quality patient care. Priselac noted that this commitment has been especially meaningful during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Thanks to the dedication of our physicians, nurses, academic leaders and thousands of others on our staff, Cedars-Sinai continues to provide innovative healthcare, enhanced by our commitment to pioneering research, teaching and education," Priselac said. "We are proud of Cedars-Sinai's contributions to our diverse Los Angeles community as well as nationally and globally."

