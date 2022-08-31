Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Aug. 31, 2022) -- Cedars-Sinai has selected Pasy Wang as its inaugural vice president and chief investment officer. In this newly created leadership role, Wang will design and manage Cedars-Sinai's investment portfolio to support organizational growth and critical patient care for the community.



Wang comes to Cedars-Sinai from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), where she served as senior managing director of investments for the university's Investment Office. In this leadership role, Wang managed and substantially grew Caltech's endowment, tripling its size from $1.5 billion to $4.5 billion over 12 years.



During her tenure, Wang also created a formal investment process, instituted a risk-management system and built out the Institute's portfolio.

“Pasy Wang has a well-earned reputation for helping secure the future for nonprofit organizations,” said David M. Wrigley, Cedars-Sinai's executive vice president and chief financial officer. “Her business acumen, integrity and collaborative style of work will be an asset to Cedars-Sinai.”

Prior to joining Caltech, Wang co-managed a portfolio of opportunistic hedge funds for Pacific Alternative Asset Management Company, a leading investment firm for institutional investors. She started her career as a consultant at Deloitte Consulting.



Wang earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from UCLA and an MBA in finance from Columbia Business School. She has been awarded the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, one of the most respected certifications in the field of investment analysis. She currently serves as a director on the boards of American Business Bank, the Boys & Girls Club of Venice and the Levitt Foundation, a community-building organization.

At Cedars-Sinai, Wang will lead the newly created Investment Office, with a mandate to oversee investment policy, asset allocation, portfolio construction, risk management and external investment managers.

“I'm excited to join another amazing, mission-driven organization and to work on securing the future of Cedars Sinai for generations to come,” Wang said.



