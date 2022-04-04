Newswise — ESSEX, NY – CFES Brilliant Pathways, a global nonprofit that has helped over 100,000 students become college and career ready, is training business and corporate volunteers to build the workforce of tomorrow.

Our transformed world requires businesses to recalibrate how they support young people, according to a recent op-ed in USA Today that highlights how CFES is partnering with corporations to address this new reality.

The College & Career Readiness (CCR) training, led by education and corporate leaders, will help businesses:

Develop programming to prepare young people to become college and career ready

Meet diversity, inclusion and community outreach goals

Build a pipeline of future workers

Since 1991, CFES has partnered with hundreds of businesses and corporations, including the Boston Celtics, Atlanta Hawks, GE, Southwest Airlines and TransPerfect. CFES designed a program for Ernst & Young that has helped 2,000 youth in 38 cities attain degrees, and recently partnered with Colgate Palmolive employees to share their college and career pathways with 1,800 CFES students.

Participants will receive a certificate from the University of Vermont. The Corporate Volunteer CCR Advisor training involves four 30-minute sessions: a live opening April 21 at 2 p.m. ET, two recorded sessions and a live closing April 28 at 2 pm ET. Please register here.