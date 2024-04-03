Rockville, Md. (April 3, 2024)—Recent progress in research related to cancer treatment has made it possible for children with cancer to survive into adulthood. However, the long-term physiological consequences of chemotherapy are understudied. This study investigated persistent musculoskeletal consequences of chemotherapy in four-week-old male mice. Findings indicate anticancer treatments may lead to long-lasting musculoskeletal complications in actively growing pediatric mice.

A month after chemotherapy ended, physiologists discovered a “significantly slower” growth rate in the mice, resulting in diminished lean and fat mass, as well as significantly smaller muscle size. In addition, these mice showed persistent musculoskeletal defects, including nerve impairment and abnormal mitochondrial stability.

“Altogether, our data supports the need for further studies to determine the mechanisms responsible for these complications, so that new therapies to prevent or diminish chemotherapy-related toxicities can be identified,” the research team wrote.

Read the full article, "Long-term musculoskeletal consequences of chemotherapy in pediatric mice," published ahead of print in Function.