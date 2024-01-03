Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – Ninety-five Loyola Medicine physicians have been named to Chicago magazine's Top Doctors 2024 list.
According to Chicago magazine, physicians are selected as the best in the area by their peers. The selection process considers these nominations along with physicians' educational and professional experience when deciding finalists.
"Loyola Medicine physicians are dedicated to advancing medicine through research, while also providing incredible patient care," said Shawn P. Vincent, president and CEO of Loyola Medicine. "We're very proud to have so many physicians featured on the Top Doctors list this year."
The annual list of Top Doctors can be found in Chicago magazine's January 2024 issue and online.
Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., a healthcare research and information company, compiled the Top Doctors list for Chicago magazine. Its online nomination process is open to all licensed physicians in the United States. Physicians are able to nominate doctors in any specialty in any part of the country who they believe are the best in the region or the country in their specialties. A physician's education and professional experience are validated before final selection. Doctors cannot pay to be selected.
Here are Loyola Medicine physicians on the 2024 Top Doctors list:
Gerard J. Abood, Surgical Oncology
Kathy Sue Albain, Medical Oncology
Brad G. Anstadt, Ophthalmology
Michael Anstadt, Surgical Trauma
Bernadette Aulivola, Vascular Surgery
Mamdouh Bakhos, Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery
Michael S. Bednar, Orthopaedic Surgery
Marc A. Borge,Vascular & Interventional Radiology
Richard W. Borrowdale, Otolaryngology
Charles S. Bouchard, Ophthalmology
Joseph M. Bresnahan, Gastroenterology
Nicholas Brown, Orthopaedic Surgery
Eleanor I. Bucholz, Plastic Surgery
Pauline M. Camacho, Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Gerald A. Charnogursky, Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Steven Charous, Otolaryngology
Hannah Chow-Johnson, Pediatrics
Victor G. Cimino, Plastic Surgery
Nina M. Clark, Infectious Disease
Joseph Ignatius Clark, Medical Oncology
Scott J. Cotler, Gastroenterology
Deborah L. Couch, Addiction Psychiatry
Joshua M. Eberhardt, Colon & Rectal Surgery
Mary Ann Emanuele, Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Douglas Evans, Orthopaedic Surgery
Nickolas Garbis, Orthopaedic Surgery
Abdul Haseeb, Gastroenterology
Alain L. Heroux, Cardiovascular Disease
Erling Ho, Orthopaedic Surgery
Adam S. Kabaker, Endocrine Surgery
Lawrence Mark Knab, Surgical Oncology
Lindsey M. Korepta, Vascular Surgery
Daniel M. Kurtzman, Otolaryngology
John P. Leonetti, Otolaryngology
John J. Lopez, Interventional Cardiology
Gerald Luger, Pulmonary Disease
James F. McDonnell, Pediatric Ophthalmology
Edwin McGee, Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery
Dennis M. Moore, Otolaryngology
Jonathan Muraskas, Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine
Amar S. Naik, Gastroenterology
Thythy T. Pham, Urogynecology/Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
Ronald K. Potkul, Gynecologic Oncology
Vikram Prabhu, Neurological Surgery
Mark Rabbat, Cardiovascular Disease
Joyce Rabbat, Pediatric Allergy & Immunology
Harold Rees, Orthopaedic Surgery
Gail E. Reid, Infectious Disease
Dane Salazar, Orthopaedic Surgery
Adam Schiff, Orthopaedic Surgery
Jeffrey P. Schwartz, Thoracic & Cardiac Surgery
Nikhil J. Shastri, Gastroenterology
Kevin P. Simpson, Pulmonary Disease
Marc A. Singer, Colon & Rectal Surgery
William Small Jr, Radiation Oncology
James Stankiewicz, Otolaryngology
Lowell H. Steen, Interventional Cardiology
Patrick Joseph Stiff, Hematology
Mushabbar Syed, Cardiovascular Disease
Pietro M. Tonino, Orthopaedic Surgery
Nidhi S. Undevia, Pulmonary Disease
Darl Vandevender, Plastic Surgery
Marc G. Weiss, Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine
Ronald S. Weiss, Ophthalmology
