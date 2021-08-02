Newswise — Los Angeles (August 2, 2021) --Marshall joined Cedars-Sinai in 2019 when he succeeded Linda Burnes Bolton, DrPH, RN, who now serves as the hospital’s chief health equity officer. Marshall has more than three decades of healthcare experience—from improving nursing-leadership proficiency and fostering innovation to championing compassionate care.

"I’m proud to be named as the holder of the James R. Klinenberg, MD, and Lynn Klinenberg Linkin Chair in David Marshall, JD, DNP, RN, administers a vaccine at a recent Cedars-Sinai community clinic.

Nursing in honor of Linda Burnes Bolton and to further cultivate an environment where nurses can deliver the best possible care to patients,” says Marshall. “This chair recognizes nursing as consequential to the underpinnings of every patient experience here at Cedars-Sinai.”

Since joining Cedars-Sinai just six months before the COVID-19 pandemic, Marshall has played a vital role in preparing nursing staff for surge capacity and has helped with vaccination efforts within the community.

“Nursing is integral to our mission,” said Jeffrey A. Smith, MD, JD, MMM, executive vice president of Hospital Operations and chief operating officer at Cedars-Sinai. “Dr. Marshall will expand our legacy of providing excellent patient care by mentoring and developing our talent and launch promising research initiatives that improve the health of Cedars-Sinai patients and our broader community.”

Marshall began his nursing career in 1983 as a staff nurse at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) Health in Galveston, Texas. He was part of the leadership team that led UTMB Health during the Hurricane Ike crisis—serving as an important public face and voice of confidence for the hospital, keeping patients and the community informed.

Marshall has held leadership posts with numerous professional organizations at the local, state and national levels. In 2017, he was appointed to a four-year term on the American Nurses Credentialing Center's Commission on Magnet® Recognition Program. He also has served on the board of directors of the American Organization of Nursing Leadership and is a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing. In 2021, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors appointed Marshall as a member of the Los Angeles County Hospitals and Health Care Delivery Commission.

In addition to bachelor's and master's degrees in nursing, Marshall earned his doctor of nursing practice degree from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Nursing, as well as a law degree from South Texas College of Law Houston.

The James R. Klinenberg, MD, and Lynn Klinenberg Linkin Chair in Nursing in honor of Linda Burnes Bolton was established in 2000. Endowed chairs enable Cedars-Sinai to attract and retain highly distinguished scholar-researcher-physicians. Thanks to generous philanthropic support, endowed chairs generate sustainable resources to support research and teaching efforts at Cedars-Sinai.