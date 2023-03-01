Newswise — Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) launched its eighth annual Make March Matter campaign Wednesday. Academy Award nominated actress, author, advocate and longtime CHLA supporter Jamie Lee Curtis joined the hospital to kick off the campaign. Saving lives is everyone’s business, and the month-long fundraising drive empowers local businesses to rally community participation to raise $1 million or more in March to support children’s health in Los Angeles.

“Every year, I am humbled by the fervent commitment of the Southern California business community to Make March Matter for the precious children who are entrusted to our care,” says CHLA President and CEO Paul S. Viviano. “Children’s Hospital Los Angeles continues to push pediatric medicine forward with globally-leading research and groundbreaking treatments thanks to this support of our mission to create hope and build healthier futures, and we could not be more grateful.”

Since the campaign’s inaugural launch in 2016, local businesses and corporate partners have helped raise more than $10 million to aid in funding lifesaving care for children in Los Angeles and surrounding communities. Individuals can participate in this year’s campaign in very accessible ways including dining or ordering takeout from local food establishments, shopping in person, participating in more than 30 different events across the greater Los Angeles area, including workouts and cooking classes and much more.

Each year, CHLA treats children who face a broad range of health issues, from common illnesses to traumas and chronic diseases. The hospital is also dedicated to innovation, supporting advances in research designed to improve pediatric health outcomes and partnering with physicians across the nation to bring the best care to children in Los Angeles.

Corporate Partners Corporations across the southland have agreed to support community members in giving back. Each business has selected a unique way to contribute to the campaign’s collective impact—some sell specific items with proceeds supporting CHLA, others devote a portion of overall sales for the entire month and still others create their own unique fundraising campaigns to encourage their employees and consumers to contribute. Panda Express, through its philanthropic arm Panda Cares, takes great pride in supporting the community and has been the campaign’s top fundraiser for the past seven years.

“Panda and CHLA are united in a shared vision and passion for the health and well-being of children,” says Tina Hsing, Director of Panda Cares. “We are incredibly proud to be Make March Matter’s top fundraiser since the campaign’s inception, and we remain committed to throwing our full support behind the Panda Cares Center of Hope at CHLA and the programs and services that provide compassionate and healing care for CHLA patients and families.”

For a complete list of participating partners and events taking place throughout the month of March, or to donate, go to MakeMarchMatter.org. Individuals may also share how they are supporting the campaign on social media by following @MakeMarchMatter on Instagram and using #MakeMarchMatter.

Make March Matter

Make March Matter is an annual fundraising campaign that builds awareness and support for children’s health in Los Angeles. The campaign supports Children’s Hospital Los Angeles—a nonprofit pediatric academic medical center dedicated to offering more than 350 specialty programs and services to help the health of children. The goal of the campaign is to raise money in support of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles to ensure that all of its pediatric patients receive the critical lifesaving care they need. Saving lives is everyone’s business.

About Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is at the forefront of pediatric medicine, offering acclaimed care to children from across the world, the country and the greater Southern California region. Founded in 1901, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is the largest provider of care for children in Los Angeles County, the No. 1 pediatric hospital in California and the Pacific region, and is consistently ranked in the top 10 in the nation on U.S. News & World Report’s Honor Roll of Best Children’s Hospitals. Clinical expertise spans the pediatric care continuum for newborns to young adults, from everyday preventive medicine to the most medically complex cases. Inclusive, compassionate, child- and family-friendly clinical care is led by physicians who are faculty members of the Keck School of Medicine of USC. Physicians translate the new discoveries, treatments and cures proven through the work of scientists in The Saban Research Institute of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles—among the top 10 children’s hospitals for National Institutes of Health funding—to bring answers to families faster. The hospital also is home to one of the largest training programs for pediatricians in the United States. To learn more, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter, and visit our blog at CHLA.org/blog.