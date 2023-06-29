Newswise — LOS ANGELES (June 29, 2023) – Sucheta Joshi, MD, MS, FAAP, FAES, has been named as incoming Medical Director of the Neurological Institute Comprehensive Epilepsy Program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA).

Dr. Joshi is a pediatric neurologist and epileptologist and a leading expert in several key areas of pediatric epilepsy, including developing innovative methods to improve access to epilepsy care for children in medically underserved areas through telemedicine and telementoring, and leading initiatives in the transition of adolescents to adult care. She most recently has served as Service Chief of Pediatric Neurology and Medical Director of Pediatric Epilepsy at Michigan Medicine, the academic medical center of the University of Michigan, where she launched a complex epilepsy clinical program and an inpatient pediatric epilepsy service. She also directs one of the largest ketogenic diet programs in the country.

In her new role, Dr. Joshi will lead and expand the Comprehensive Epilepsy Program at CHLA and will grow programs such as telehealth, precision health trials, adult transition, team-based clinics and surgical epilepsy.

“After a comprehensive and competitive search for this leadership position, I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Joshi to the Neurological Institute Comprehensive Epilepsy Program at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles ,” said Shafali Spurling Jeste, MD, Chief of the Division of Neurology and Co-Director of the Neurological Institute. “Dr. Joshi’s leadership will help us reach the full potential of our Comprehensive Epilepsy Program. She embodies all the values that we prioritize at CHLA and is the ideal leadership partner in our mission to provide outstanding patient care, make new discoveries through research, and train our next generation of pediatric neurologists and epileptologists.”

On a national level, Dr. Joshi currently serves on the Advisory Committee for the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) National Coordinating Center for Epilepsy and has led several Epilepsy ECHO projects in collaboration with the AAP since 2013. She is a member of the Child Neurology Society Executive Board and the immediate past Chair of the Steering Committee of the Pediatric Epilepsy Research Consortium. She actively contributes to educational program and policy development within the AAP Section of Neurology and is currently working with the National Association of Epilepsy Centers to improve access to tertiary care epilepsy programs .

Dr. Joshi received a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from Seth G.S. Medical College, University of Mumbai, and holds a master’s in Clinical Research Design and Statistical Analysis from the University of Michigan School of Public Health. She completed two residencies in Pediatrics, one at Seth G.S. Medical College and the other at the University of California, San Francisco. She also completed a Pediatric Neurology residency and Clinical Neurophysiology fellowship at the Stanford University School of Medicine.

Dr. Joshi will start in January 2024.

About Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is at the forefront of pediatric medicine, offering acclaimed care to children from across the world, the country and the greater Southern California region. Founded in 1901, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is the largest provider of care for children in Los Angeles County, the No. 1 pediatric hospital in California and the Pacific region and is consistently ranked in the top 10 in the nation on U.S. News & World Report’s Honor Roll of Best Children’s Hospitals. Clinical expertise spans the pediatric care continuum for newborns to young adults, from everyday preventive medicine to the most medically complex cases. Inclusive, compassionate, child- and family-friendly clinical care is led by physicians who are faculty members of the Keck School of Medicine of USC. Physicians translate the new discoveries, treatments and cures proven through the work of scientists in The Saban Research Institute of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles—among the top 10 children’s hospitals for National Institutes of Health funding—to bring answers to families faster. The hospital also is home to one of the largest training programs for pediatricians in the United States. To learn more, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter, and visit our blog at CHLA.org/blog.