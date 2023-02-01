Newswise — Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) is preparing to blast off into space this Valentine’s Day for its annual card drive, which kicks off today on CHLA.org.

Those who want to spread some Valentine’s Day cheer to CHLA’s pediatric patients can go to chla.org/Valentine to create an outer space-themed coloring card. Supporters may choose from three animated galactic designs (a unicorn jumping over the moon, a koala riding a rocket ship and an alien orbiting Earth in a UFO) and write a friendly message.

“Exchanging Valentine’s Day cards with friends and classmates is such a fun, formative tradition for a child, but unfortunately it’s not always possible for children who are inpatient at the hospital,” says Carol Hamamoto, Child Life and Expressive Arts & Therapies Manager at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. “This is why we look forward to the Valentine’s Day card drive each and every year. These special Valentines contain kind and positive messages that lift our patients’ spirits, and it’s all the more meaningful because of the support from the community.”

In past years, patients have received Valentine’s Day cards not only from Los Angeles but from supporters across the country, as well as international well-wishers from Australia, Europe, Asia and South America.

