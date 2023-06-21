Newswise — LOS ANGELES (June 21, 2023) — Whether for scoliosis, cancer therapy, double organ transplants or even a broken arm, expert life-changing care for kids has been the heart of CHLA’s mission for more than 120 years. It is the blueprint behind CHLA’s unbroken streak as California’s top hospital for pediatric care according to U.S. News & World Report, which today released the 2023-24 edition of its annual Best Children's Hospitals rankings.

For the 15th straight year, CHLA has been named to U.S. News’ prestigious Honor Roll of Best Children’s Hospitals. CHLA is again the No. 1 children’s hospital in California, No. 1 in the survey’s Pacific U.S. region—comprising Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington—and has risen to No. 7 nationwide in this industry standard of leading destinations for pediatric care. CHLA also ranked nationally in all 10 pediatric subspecialties assessed, including ranking No. 2 nationally for Orthopedics, No. 3 for Cancer and No. 5 for Gastroenterology & GI Surgery.

“I am deeply grateful to U.S. News for this exceptional, longstanding confirmation of the superior and compassionate care that patient and families experience at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles,” says CHLA President and Chief Executive Officer Paul S. Viviano. “It is a testament to the hundreds of physicians and thousands of nurses and team members focused exclusively on children and youth who distinguish CHLA as the largest pediatric provider of hospital care—not only in Los Angeles but across the entire state—and as a trusted leader in family-centered clinical care and innovation.”

Additional national specialty rankings for CHLA in this year’s Best Children’s Hospitals include Cardiology & Heart Surgery (No. 13), Diabetes & Endocrinology (No. 6), Neonatology (No. 6), Nephrology (No. 24), Neurology & Neurosurgery (No. 13), Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (No. 14), and Urology (No. 6).

“These specialty rankings continue to reflect the expertise of all our teams in providing the highest quality care in both our inpatient and outpatient settings,” says CHLA Chief Medical Officer James Stein, MD, MSc. “It’s no coincidence that one in every five children in Los Angeles County is impacted by our care annually or that CHLA oversees more complex pediatric cases than any other hospital in the California. Every parent wants the best care for their child, and they turn to CHLA because they know that we have all the expertise they seek for the care they need, all in one place.”

Led by nearly 8,000 team members—including nearly 1,000 pediatric specialist physicians—Children’s Hospital Los Angeles performs more than 15,000 surgeries and conducts more than 700,000 patient visits each year. As a pediatric academic medical center, CHLA delivers world-class medical care; conducts groundbreaking scientific research to develop new treatments and new cures for childhood diseases at The Saban Research Institute of CHLA; and operates one of the largest pediatric training programs in the country for physicians, nurses and other specialists. Based in one of the most socioeconomically and culturally diverse cities in the world, CHLA cares for children ranging from newborn infants to young adults who come from all 50 states and 90 countries, including Canada, Mexico, and throughout Asia and the Middle East.

Each year, U.S. News & World Report works with research firm RTI International to develop the Best Children’s Hospitals list. For 2023-24, they evaluated nearly 200 pediatric hospitals—including freestanding institutions like CHLA, children’s hospitals that are part of a larger health system, and specialty pediatric centers. Each was scored across hundreds of benchmarks, including quality and safety performance; patient outcomes; peer recognition; research; technology; commitment to care that is diverse, equitable and inclusive; certifications; third-party awards; and other data points provided by each hospital. U.S. News Media Group, parent company of U.S. News & World Report, published the 2023-24 hospital rankings just after midnight EST on June 21.

