In the latest results of the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings released on April 27, 2022, Chulalongkorn University has made Thai universities proud by being ranked No. 1 in Thailand for the 3rd consecutive year and top 16 in the world (out of 1,524 institutions from 110 countries), which is the highest ranking ever given to a Thai university.

Chulalongkorn University earned outstanding scores in the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which are as follows;

SDG 3 – Good Health and Well-being: ranked 16th out of 1,101 institutions worldwide, up one place

SDG 9 – Industry Innovation and Infrastructure: ranked 26th out of 785 institutions worldwide, improving its position by 34 places

SDG 14 – Life Below Water: ranked 26th out of 452 institutions worldwide

SDG 15 – Life on Land: ranked 16th out of 521 institutions worldwide, improving its position by 34 places

SDG 17 – Partnerships for the Goals: ranked 10th out of 1,438 institutions worldwide, improving its position by 34 places

The THE Impact Rankings of World Universities this year reflect Chulalongkorn University’s progress toward being a world-class university in terms of SDG Impact, which is the result of its consistent and genuine commitment to contribute to societal innovations and sustainable development.

For more information, visit https://www.chula.ac.th/en/news/72382/