Newswise — Cleveland Clinic has launched the Cleveland Clinic Quantum Innovation Catalyzer Program, a competitive program for start-up companies to explore quantum computing applications in healthcare and life sciences.

Up to four early- and growth-stage life sciences and healthcare technology companies will be selected by Cleveland Clinic through a competitive application process. Awarded start-ups will receive a 24-week immersive experience including:

Access to IBM Quantum System One computer to support their research.

Space on Cleveland Clinic’s main campus for embedded experiences.

Opportunities to discuss research ideas and projects with Cleveland Clinic clinicians and investigators.

Selection to participate in the Quantum Working Group on Healthcare and Life Sciences established by IBM Quantum and Cleveland Clinic.

Education offerings, including a technical seminar series, healthcare programs and quantum education.

Graduation and Demo Day: The program culminates in a graduation program including a demo day spotlighting the cohort companies to a curated audience of investors, clinical, corporate and ecosystem partners.

Participants will have access to the IBM Quantum System One at Cleveland Clinic’s main campus, the first quantum computer dedicated to healthcare research. In addition, the companies will have the ability to collaborate and consult with researchers from the Cleveland Clinic-IBM Discovery Accelerator team as part of Cleveland Clinic’s and IBM’s 10-year partnership aimed at advancing biomedical research through pioneering applications of quantum and advanced computing.

The Discovery Accelerator constitutes the technology foundation of biomedical research occurring as part of the Cleveland Innovation District, which brings the State of Ohio and JobsOhio together with Cleveland’s healthcare and higher education institutions to create jobs, accelerate research and educate the workforce of the future.

“Through the Discovery Accelerator, Cleveland Clinic and our partners at IBM are exploring quantum computing’s vast potential to transform medicine, from drug discovery to digital health and biomarker analysis,” said Lara Jehi, M.D., Cleveland Clinic Chief Research Information Officer. “We look forward to welcoming the first class of start-ups to our new Cleveland Clinic Quantum Innovation Catalyzer Program and helping them to leverage quantum to make breakthroughs in healthcare as we grow an ecosystem of advanced computation for healthcare and life sciences.”

The application for the Cleveland Clinic Quantum Innovation Catalyzer Program is now open. Proposal submissions are due by January 15 and teams will be selected by March 15. The program will launch in April. Learn more and apply at https://ccf.infoready4.com/#discovery