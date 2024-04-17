Newswise — Wednesday, April 17, 2024, CLEVELAND: Cleveland Clinic has announced the launch of its new Women’s Comprehensive Health and Research Center, an initiative dedicated to helping women during midlife and beyond thrive and easily receive the specialized care they need. The center is focused on four key areas: access, connectivity, education, and research and innovation to empower women to navigate their health journey with confidence and clarity.

Maria Shriver, founder of The Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement Prevention and Research Center at Cleveland Clinic, will serve as chief visionary and strategic advisor of the new Women’s Comprehensive Health and Research Center. In her expanded role at Cleveland Clinic, Shriver will continue to leverage her expertise and influence to continue the dialogue on women's health.

“Maria’s unwavering commitment to raising awareness and driving meaningful change aligns perfectly with the mission of our new center,” said Tom Mihaljevic, M.D., Cleveland Clinic CEO and President, and Morton L. Mandel CEO Chair. “Her passion for advancing the quality of care for women is remarkable and will help us transform how we deliver care for women today and into the future.”

The population of women in midlife and in need of healthcare continues to grow. According to U.S. Census Bureau 2020 data, more than 63 million women in the U.S. are 50 years of age or older, and approximately 6,000 women enter menopause each day.

In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 80% of women aged 55 and older have at least one chronic condition (such as arthritis, asthma, cancer, cardiovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and diabetes), which strengthens the need for more comprehensive medical care for women in this stage of life.

“I’ve always believed our nation needed a first-class comprehensive women’s health center, and now we have one,” said Shriver. “Over the past several years, I’ve been honored to work alongside so many talented and passionate doctors at Cleveland Clinic to bring this vision to life. This is a place for women at every stage of life where they will feel seen, will get the research they need, and the care they deserve, from their brains to their bones. I am thrilled that today the WAM Prevention and Research Center expands, as it deserves to.”

The new center brings together specialty care in the following areas: behavioral health, breast health, cardiovascular care, center for infant and maternal health, endocrinology and weight management, menopause, osteoporosis and metabolic bone density, wellness and disease prevention, healthy aging, and the Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement prevention and research center which will expand to serve patients in Ohio.

“My husband, Larry, and I have personally donated and raised funds, along with sharing awareness for the Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement Prevention and Research Center from the beginning, when it was first presented to us at the Keep Memory Alive Board meeting," said Camille Ruvo, philanthropist, vice-chairwoman and co-founder of Keep Memory Alive, the fundraising arm of the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas. “This program continues to highlight the significance of the changes women experience at midlife in the Alzheimer’s disease process, and we are so proud that now, women have a place to go to for specialized care, and that it includes the expansion of this flagship prevention program.”

Through initiatives focused on streamlining appointment processes, enhancing outreach programs, and prioritizing health equity, the center seeks to ensure that all women can readily access the care they need at this critical stage of their lives. A dedicated team of patient navigators will serve as guides offering support, information, and advocacy.

“Midlife is an important milestone and a time to empower women to address health issues and focus on future health. Taking a holistic approach, including menopausal and hormonal health, reproductive health, mental health, chronic conditions and preventive care, is critical to optimize health outcomes,” said Beri Ridgeway, M.D., Chief of Staff at Cleveland Clinic. “Our priority is to help women in this stage of life make educated decisions about their health and have access to the services they need to thrive, while also feeling seen, heard and supported.”

Through an educational framework, the center will offer support groups and online resources that help address health disparities, reach diverse communities and bridge gaps in health literacy. A pillar of the center's mission is a dedication to advancing research and innovation specific to women during midlife.

The Cleveland Clinic Women’s Comprehensive Health and Research Center is available for patients in Ohio and Michigan, with future plans to expand to Florida. For more information about the center, please visit clevelandclinic.org/caringforwomen or call 216-444-8686.

