Newswise — TAMPA (Saturday, March 25, 2023) – Clinical trial participation was associated with improved overall survival (OS) compared to no trial participation among women with platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC), according to a research study presented today at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) 2023 Annual Meeting on Women’s Cancer.

In the retrospective (2009-2017), single-institution cohort study by Molly Morton, MD and Laura Chambers, DO, et al., EOC cancer patients were divided into two cohorts – 46 clinical trial participants (CTP) and 259 participants receiving standard of care therapy (SOC).

Amongst the two groups, there were no significant differences in age, BMI, race, medical co-morbidities, and ECOG performance status. In addition, there was no difference in PARP inhibitor use, Bevacizumab, or intraperitoneal chemotherapy among the two groups. CTP were exposed to a greater number of prior therapy lines compared to SOC.

After analysis, CTP was associated with significantly improved OS (13.8 months) than SOC (10.5 months), underscoring the importance of the availability and participation in clinical trials in the gynecologic cancer space.

“Effective treatment options for platinum resistant ovarian cancer are limited, and our data underscores the importance of clinical trial access for all patients with this condition to improve patient outcomes,” Morton shares. “Better understanding of the benefits of clinical trial participation may lead to improved counseling and enrollment, and further study of individual provider and patient barriers to engagement with clinical trials is critical to advancing patient care."

As availability and participation in clinical trials in the gynecologic cancer care space increases, researchers must be mindful of current racial disparities and work to ensure that research funding allocations address them.

In a study by Linda Zambrano Guevera, MS, et al., National Cancer Institute funding allocations between 2011-2018 were assessed for difference in lethality by race for female reproductive cancers including female breast, uterine, ovarian, and cervical cancer.

Results showed that the funding to lethality score was lowest for Black individuals with uterine cancer specifically, while the highest funding to lethality score was for White individuals with breast cancer.

“Research is an important tool to ameliorate disparities,” shares Zambrano Guevera. “Gynecologic cancers are significantly underfunded compared to other types of malignancies, which is particularly alarming given stark disparities. SGO and other stakeholders have put energy and resources to lobby research funding agencies to ensure more equitable access to research to underfunded cancers, and must continue to do so to improve clinical outcomes for gynecologic cancer patients.”

