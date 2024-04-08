LOS ANGELES (April 8, 2024) --

WHAT

Newswise — Cedars-Sinai and BlackDoctor.org will host an important virtual conversation about the state of Black maternal mental health and address the importance of early diagnosis and access to effective treatment.

According to the American Counseling Association, Black women face an increased risk of perinatal and postnatal mood and anxiety disorders, including depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

During this one-hour online conversation, titled “Shining a Light on Black Maternal Mental Health,” panelists will provide valuable insights, resources and information on Black maternal mental health research. And one panelist will share her own inspiring story as a patient who created a comedy routine from her experience and then used her platform as a catalyst for legislative change.

WHEN

Wednesday, April 10

5 p.m. PDT

WHERE

Registration is not required for this free online event presented at: ceda.rs/community-conversations. Following the live event, a recording will be available here.