Newswise — ATLANTA – The American College of Rheumatology (ACR) welcomes members of the press to write about rheumatology research presented at the Winter Rheumatology Symposium in Snowmass Village, CO on January 22 -28, 2022. This year’s line-up includes updates on lupus, advances in gout, and presentations on different forms of vasculitis.

Complimentary registration is available to approved members of the press to allow them access to presentation slides and support conducting interviews. Onsite attendance will not be available to the press due to COVID-19 safety protocols. Details about eligibility requirements, how to apply for press credentials, and a program schedule for this year’s meeting is available on the WRS event page of the ACR’s website. Press registration will be open throughout the duration of the symposium.

Anyone with questions about the registration process or press policies/procedures should contact Amanda Head at [email protected].

