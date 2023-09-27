October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Ping Yang, professor of computer science and director of the Center for Information Assurance and Cybersecurity at Binghamton University, State University of New York, has some tips to protect yourself and your money online.

Be aware of phishing scams

Be cautious of emails/texts/phone calls requesting personal information, login credentials, or payment.

Do not click on links or download attachments from unknown sources.

If you're unsure whether an email/text/phone call is from a legitimate organization or a scam, call the organization directly using the phone number provided on their website.

2. Guard against identity theft

Do not share your personal information such as your social security number, passwords, and answers to security questions online.

Do not provide sensitive information unless you verify the identity of the sender/caller.

Monitor your online bank and credit card account activities regularly.

3. Be cautious about financial scams

Be skeptical of unsolicited investment opportunities, particularly those promising high returns with little risk.

Do not send money to individuals you have only interacted with online or not personally verified.

4. Keep your computers/tablets/phones updated

Regularly update your operating system and software, and back up your important data.

5. Shop safely online.

Use reputable websites for online shopping.

Not all products displayed in Google search results are from reputable websites.

Before making a purchase from an unfamiliar website, consider using a website reputation checker to find the website’s creation date and evaluate its reputation.

Look for "https://" in the URL to ensure secure transactions.

Use secure payment methods, such as PayPal, Google Pay, or Apple Pay, for added purchase protection.

Monitor your shipment's progress, including the delivery address and items received.

6. Use strong passwords.

Use passwords that are at least 12 characters long.

Use a mix of upper and lower case letters, numbers, and special symbols.

Avoid dictionary words.

Create passwords that are unique to each account.

Avoid using easily discoverable information such as birthdays, names, or addresses.

7. If something feels suspicious or too good to be true, conduct further investigation before taking any action.