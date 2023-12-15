Newswise — CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance for Multispecialty Research (AMR), a leading integrated research site organization, has acquired Affinity Health. Affinity Health, founded in 2015, provides clinical research delivery with exceptional patient care and safety. AMR's acquisition of Affinity Health will continue to strengthen AMR's position as an industry leader with 32 clinical research sites. According to CEO Bill Smith, MD, "This acquisition increases the AMR regional footprint and is another milestone in our goals around scalability and growth while maintaining our focus on patient centricity and patient diversity."

Over the last 8 years, Affinity Health has focused on advancing the reach of medicine for the overall betterment of healthcare everywhere. "I am extremely excited to become part of AMR. This step allows our Affinity Health sites to enter the next phase of growth with stronger support in infrastructure and standardization as we support continued advancements in clinical development," says Ali Ahmed, President, Affinity Health.

Affinity's clinical research centers offer specialized therapeutic focus as well as access to diverse patient populations. The addition of Affinity Health to AMR adds 8 new Principal Investigators to AMR with specialization across several key therapeutic areas. Together with their teams, they have experience in conducting research in Cardiology, Dermatology, Endocrinology, Internal Medicine, Orthopedics, Pulmonology, and Women's Health.

AMR's strategic acquisition of Affinity Health provides access to several key markets in Chicago, IL and Nashville, TN. "Identifying diverse clinical trial subjects continues to be a priority for AMR as we expand our capabilities geographically and therapeutically. The Affinity sites add additional depth in several key therapeutic areas such as Cardiology, Dermatology, and Endocrinology," explained AMR Chief Operating Officer Kari Delahunty, MBA.

