Newswise — Edison, NJ – May 10, 2023 – Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation, the philanthropic division of Hackensack Meridian Health, a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, is pleased to announce the official launch of its Corporate Champions Program.

The Corporate Champions Program serves as an alliance between corporations and business leaders dedicated to investing in world-class health care in communities throughout New Jersey with Hackensack Meridian Health. It aims to develop impactful programs customized to each company’s philanthropic interests, employee wellness and marketing needs, including naming opportunities, event sponsorships, executive level networking functions and other types of recognition. Naming opportunities allow organizations to leave their legacy permanently on buildings, public spaces and outside patient rooms throughout the Hackensack Meridian Health network.

Corporate champions can also invest in Hackensack Meridian Health’s priorities, including behavioral health programs, children’s health programs, medical student and nursing scholarships, community benefit programs, family support initiatives or cutting-edge research. Additionally, corporate champions can support specific medical centers in benefit of its greatest needs, such as technology and equipment, research, patient programs and educational opportunities for team members.

“We are delighted to officially announce Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation’s Corporate Champions Program,” said Joyce P. Hendricks, president and chief development officer, Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation. “We are fortunate to have such wonderful support from our corporate donors, whose investments make an indelible impact in the lives of our patients and their families, our physicians, nurses and researchers, and our incredible students and faculty. Their generosity and steadfast confidence in our network’s abilities is a crucial piece of our network’s mission to transform health care in New Jersey and beyond. We look forward to growing this program with our corporate champions and invite new organizations to join us.”

In 2022, philanthropic investments from corporate donors allowed Hackensack Meridian Health to enhance care in various ways, including the upgrade of patient-facing facilities, the ability to endow scholarships and fellowships that educate physicians of the future, provide research funding to discover cures for some of today’s most devastating diseases and make communities healthier by offering health screenings to underserved communities, among so much more.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH FOUNDATION

Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3), is the philanthropic division of Hackensack Meridian Health, a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The foundation oversees fundraising for the network’s three academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals and seven community-based medical center foundations, as well as key initiatives, programs and services offered by Hackensack Meridian Health, including nursing support, behavioral health, children’s health, Hackensack Meridian Health’s Center for Discovery & Innovation and Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine.

Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation has been designated as both a High Performer Overall and Healthcare System High Performer by the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy (AHP) within their 2022 Report on Giving.

Visit GiveHMH.org/Donate for more information.