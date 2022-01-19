Newswise — Cui Yang Ph.D., M.A., will be joining the Rutgers School of Public Health as an associate professor in the Department of Health Behavior, Society, and Policy in February of 2022.

Yang’s research focuses on health disparities, HIV, substance use, mental health, social network analysis and mobile health (mHealth) in both domestic and global settings. Her current research seeks to better understand social network characteristics associated with HIV, substance use, and mental health. She is also utilizing mHealth technology to develop community-driven public health interventions and is applying the neuroscience of persuasion and influence to evaluate public health campaigns.

Throughout her career, Yang has been committed to teaching and mentoring the next generation of public health scholars.

“We are delighted to have Dr. Yang join our school,” says Perry N. Halkitis, dean of the Rutgers School of Public Health. “Dr. Yang’s scholarly expertise will further enhance our growing portfolio of scholarly work, which disentangles the complex and synergistic interplay of infectious diseases, mental health, and substance use borne out by pandemics such as HIV and more recently COVID-19. This knowledge is critical in developing effective public health interventions that are rooted in a biopsychosocial paradigm.”

“Dr. Yang is a creative researcher and an outstanding, award-winning teacher who has developed innovative curricula,” says Paul Duberstein, chair of the Department of Health Behavior, Society, and Policy. “We are delighted that we were able to recruit Dr. Yang to Rutgers.”

“I am excited to join the Rutgers School of Public Health, a vibrant and rigorous school with high-caliber students and a dynamic intellectual milieu,” says Yang. “I am also looking forward to working alongside community partners and key stakeholders in New Jersey to develop and implement impactful public health projects.”

