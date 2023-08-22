Newswise — Bloomington, Ind. -- Anthony M. Newman has been appointed executive director of the Research and Education Networks Information Sharing and Analysis Center (REN-ISAC). Based at Indiana University, REN-ISAC serves more than 740 international member institutions within the higher education and research community by promoting cybersecurity operational protections and response. Newman will begin his new role Aug. 21.

Newman brings with him more than 20 years of experience in higher education, government, and consulting, most recently as the chief information security officer at Purdue University. With his knowledge and expertise, Newman aims to continue to build the value REN-ISAC provides to its members across the research and education communities.

By promoting cybersecurity operational protections and response in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, REN-ISAC helps to safeguard cybersecurity for its members and established IU as a national leader in cybersecurity. Throughout his career, Newman has successfully driven forward initiatives, led high-performing teams, and effectively managed risks while demonstrating the strategic thinking skills necessary to further REN-ISAC's mission in strengthening cybersecurity within the research and education communities.

John Virden, chief information security officer at Miami University and a member of the REN-ISAC steering committee, said REN-ISAC plays a critical role in securing the cyberinfrastructure at education and research institutions.

"The coordination REN-ISAC provides ensures not only that the higher education and research communities receive the best cybersecurity information possible, but sharing the information among a trusted community is a cost-effective way to continuously improve those protections," Virden said.

"I feel incredibly honored to step into the role of executive director at REN-ISAC," Newman said. "Together we will work diligently to strengthen cybersecurity within the research and education community creating a resilient environment."

REN-ISAC is one of an elite group of national ISACs that serve critical infrastructure owners and operators to protect their facilities, data, staff and communities against cyber and physical security threats.

"As we continue to prioritize cybersecurity and innovation, Anthony's extensive expertise in strategic planning and organizational leadership makes us confident that he will successfully continue advancing the REN-ISAC, and IU's leadership in cybersecurity more broadly,” said Rob Lowden, vice president for IT and chief information officer at Indiana University, host organization for the REN-ISAC.