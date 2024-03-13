Newswise — ALBANY, N.Y. (March 13, 2024)—The United States House of Representatives voted overwhelming on Wednesday to pass a bill that would force TikTok’s owner ByteDance, a Chinese tech company, to either sell the hugely popular short-form video app or have it banned in the United States. The vote was 352-65.

The bill now heads to the Senate. President Joe Biden has already said he would sign legislation that gives ByteDance about six months to divest TikTok.

Benjamin Yankson, an assistant professor at the University at Albany’s College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security, and Cybersecurity (CEHC), is leading research to help address the privacy and safety concerns of children’s smart toys and is an advocate for safe social media practices.

Last year, he was featured live on News Channel 10, Albany’s ABC affiliate, to discuss TikTok and how parents can keep their children safe on the platform.

Yankson believes TikTok is a “national security concern” and that the passing of this bill should lead to a broader conversation about how social media companies collect and use data.

“The passing of this bill is the start of real conversation and needed action to deal with social media companies that collect vast amounts of user information,” Yankson said. “The TikTok case is unique in that a foreign country may be able to access the confidential and critical demographic, interaction and context data of about 170 million Americans. This vote should serve as a warning to all social media companies to clean up their acts on data collection and use.”

