Newswise — The four inaugural recipients of the Lubin Family Foundation Scholar Award have been announced by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Richard K. Lubin Family Foundation. Lubin Scholars are among the most promising physician-scientists pursuing cancer-relevant basic or translational laboratory-based research, on track to becoming the next generation of leaders in cancer research.

“The Lubin Family Foundation has created a wonderful opportunity for young physician-scientists with this innovative awards program. In funding four early-stage researchers at this important stage of their careers and partnering them with experienced mentors to guide them in their work, the Lubin Scholars will be well-positioned for success,” said William G. Kaelin Jr., MD, a faculty member at Dana-Farber, Sidney Farber Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, and 2019 Nobel Laureate, who is serving as the Lubin Family Foundation Scholar Award Scientific Director.

This year’s Lubin Scholars, their mentors, and research areas are:

Justin Becker, MD, PhD, Mentor: Bradley Bernstein, MD, PhD

Research focus: The role of endogenous retroviruses in metastatic melanoma

Cynthia Hahn, MD, PhD, Mentor: Catherine J. Wu, MD

Research focus: How the human leukocyte antigen class I molecule, HLA-E, is regulated in diffuse large B cell lymphoma

Diana Shi, MD, Mentors: William G. Kaelin Jr., MD and Daphne Haas-Kogan, MD

Research focus: Determining the biological underpinnings of mutant isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 (IDH1) and implications for treatment of IDH1 mutant glioma brain tumors

Jonathan Tsai, MD, PhD, Mentor: Benjamin Ebert, MD, PhD

Research focus: The potential of the interaction of nuclear home receptors and the protein UBR5 as a new method of gene regulation.

The Lubin Family Foundation Scholar Award selection process is focused primarily on fundamental science because many of today’s most important advances in cancer research can trace their origins back to research into the fundamental principles of biology and chemistry. This mentored research award creates a vital support system for young investigators who may otherwise face barriers to staying in academic medicine. Fostering a close research relationship between each Lubin Scholar and his/her Mentor demonstrates that success in their field is not only possible, but attainable.

“The Richard K. Lubin Family Foundation recognizes the importance of mentorship to the pursuit of success in academic medicine, and I commend them for establishing this important program. I am confident that the first class of Lubin Scholars, guided by exceptional and accomplished mentors, will go on to make outstanding contributions in oncology,” said Laurie H. Glimcher, MD, president and CEO of Dana-Farber and the Richard and Susan Smith Professor of Medicine.

The Richard K. Lubin Family Foundation, whose Board consists of Richard (Dana-Farber Trustee) and Nancy Lubin, Kate Lubin and Glen Sutton, and Emily and Greg Woods, have been long-time supporters of Dana-Farber.

Richard Lubin noted, “We welcome the inaugural cohort of Lubin Scholars, and are delighted to support them at this pivotal point in their research careers. We thank Dr. Kaelin and the Dana-Farber community for their ongoing support of these outstanding researchers.”

The Lubin Family Foundation Scholar Award is another example of the Lubin family’s legacy and support for Dana-Farber’s faculty, including a gift in 2018 to establish the Richard and Nancy Lubin Family Chair at Dana-Farber and the Richard and Nancy Lubin Research Fund.

This commitment also supports The Dana-Farber Campaign, the Institute’s ongoing and ambitious, multi-year fundraising effort to prevent, treat, and defy cancer by accelerating revolutionary science, extraordinary care, exceptional expertise, and essential opportunities. Richard Lubin serves on The Dana-Farber Campaign Cabinet.