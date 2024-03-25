Newswise — For the fifth straight time, the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) has awarded Magnet® status to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, recognizing excellence in nursing practice and patient care.

“Our fifth consecutive Magnet designation is a moment of great pride for all of us at Dana-Farber, recognizing our exemplary care, teamwork, and unwavering commitment to patients and their loved ones,” said Anne H. Gross, PhD, RN, FAAN, Dana-Farber’s senior vice president for Patient Care Services and chief nursing officer.

To maintain the prestigious designation, ANCC Magnet-recognized organizations must reapply and demonstrate adherence to the standards every four years. This process showcases an ongoing commitment to advancement in nursing practice and exemplary patient care. Of an estimated 6,200 hospitals and health systems nationwide, fewer than 1% have achieved five Magnet designations.

This fifth consecutive designation includes 11 exemplars representing a highly educated nursing workforce, outstanding patient outcomes and experience, and commitment to excellence in evidence and innovation. Magnet exemplars demonstrate scores at the highest level for these standards.

Magnet designation gives consumers the ultimate benchmark for measuring quality care, with the rigorous application process including documentation of compliance with 94 standards, a site visit, and final review by the National Commission on Magnet Recognition. According to the ANCC, research indicates that Magnet-recognized organizations provide higher quality, patient-centered care; a safer environment with better patient satisfaction and outcomes; and greater job satisfaction through interdisciplinary collaboration and resulting innovations.

“I’m incredibly proud of our team for earning Dana-Farber’s fifth consecutive Magnet designation. This distinguished recognition is a testament to our nurses’ steadfast dedication to the highest quality, compassionate care,” said Laurie H. Glimcher, MD, president and chief executive officer of Dana-Farber. “Together, with our world-class faculty and staff, we continue to raise the bar of clinical expertise, leadership, and scientific discovery.”