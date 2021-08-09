Bethesda, Md. – For the second consecutive year, the Uniformed Services University’s Daniel K. Inouye Graduate School of Nursing (GSN) was named a National League for Nursing (NLN) Center of Excellence in Nursing Education in the category “Promoting the pedagogical expertise of faculty." This is a five year designation for this category (2021-2025).

In 2021, the NLN Center of Excellence in Nursing Education awarded special designation to 23 schools and healthcare organizations in the following categories: Promote the pedagogical expertise of faculty; Enhance student learning and professional development; Creating workplace environments that promote the academic progression of nurses and Advance the science of nursing education. Each designation recognizes schools or organizations that have demonstrated visionary leadership and high standards in enhancing learning. The GSN is one of only 18 nursing programs in the country to be recognized in this category.

To receive the designation, the school had to demonstrate that GSN faculty promote excellence in teaching, student advisement, and curriculum development, as evidenced by their shared vision. The GSN also had to demonstrate that faculty interactions with students and colleagues promote innovation, and that faculty development programs are effective in achieving educational development and resources and that faculty are actively engaged in their communities all of which enhance student learning and professional development.

Last year the GSN received its first NLN Center of Excellence designation in the category “Enhance student learning and professional development.” This five-year (2020-2024) designation recognized the GSN’s commitment to sustained, evidence-based, and substantive innovation, and commitment to continuous quality improvement. Through public recognition and distinction, the NLN Center of Excellence designation acknowledges the outstanding innovations and sustainability of excellence in the GSN.

Fewer than 70 schools of nursing nationwide that have achieved NLN Center of Excellence designation in any category, and fewer still have designations in more than one category, a tribute to GSN Dean Carol Romano’s leadership, the GSN faculty, students and staff whose excellence is reflected in this national recognition.

“We are excited about this award that recognizes our commitment to leadership, service and excellence in educating advanced practice nurses, scholars and scientists who are dedicated to learning to care for our Nation’s warriors and their families," Romano said.

About the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences: The Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, founded by an act of Congress in 1972, is the nation’s federal health sciences university and the academic heart of the Military Health System. USU students are primarily active duty uniformed officers in the Army, Navy, Air Force and Public Health Service who receive specialized education in tropical and infectious diseases, TBI and PTSD, disaster response and humanitarian assistance, global health, and acute trauma care. USU also has graduate programs in oral biology, biomedical sciences and public health committed to excellence in research. The University's research program covers a wide range of areas important to both the military and public health. For more information about USU and its programs, visit www.usuhs.edu.