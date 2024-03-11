Newswise — Endometriosis is a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. It can cause severe pain in the pelvis, cystic growths in the ovaries and other organ spaces, and makes it harder to get pregnant.

Our gynecology specialist Mary Ann Son, M.D. with Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso can speak on how endometriosis affects women medically, and psychologically.

Endometriosis affects roughly 10% (190 million) of reproductive age women and girls globally.

Endometriosis can start at a person’s first menstrual period and last until menopause.