Diabetes Alert Day

The Annual Diabetes Awareness Month Event

Hackensack University Medical Center

20 Prospect Avenue in Hackensack, NJ

Newswise — Diabetes has been in the headlines lately but it’s not the disease that’s making news, it’s the drugs used to treat it that have also been found to promote weight loss.

With demand mounting for these medications, who should really be taking them? Hackensack University Medical Center endocrinology experts are available to speak about what your best shot at controlling diabetes and losing weight really is.

Additionally the experts with the Molly Diabetes Education and Management Center can address the rapidly rising prevalence of diabetes in the United States as well as:

Understanding new & old therapies to control it



The “NOzempic” diet versus injecting diabetes drugs for disease & weight management



Diabetes friendly Thanksgiving meal alternatives

Type 2 Diabetes - what you can do to avoid it & reverse it

For an interview contact [email protected] or join our Annual Diabetes Awareness Month Event on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 from 11:00am to 2:00pm at 20 Prospect Avenue in Hackensack, NJ where you can learn more about this disease from the experts and meet the patients who have even learned to manage it through education and life style changes. There will also be tables filled with educational materials, diabetes friendly snacks, and of course, lots of blue giveaways!