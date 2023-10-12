BYLINE: Doctor Discusses Concerning Social Media Trends

Dominic Lucia, MD, at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center, answers common patient questions and reacts to the latest medical research.

  • What are some trends or challenges on social media that struck you as bad advice? (SOT@ :14, TRT 1:03)
  • Why are teens especially susceptible to participating in trends and challenges they see on the internet? (SOT@ 1:25, TRT :56)
  • What kinds of conversations should parents be having with their children about these challenges and trends? (SOT@ 2:30, TRT :52)
