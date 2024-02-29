Newswise — Tresa Mcneal, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, discusses a recent study about dementia.

What You Need to Know:

Dementia affects thinking, memory and social ability.

Stroke can cause dementia.

Dementia risks increase for those who are sedentary.

Reduce dementia chances by keeping your mind and body active

