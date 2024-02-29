BYLINE: Doctor discusses a recent study about dementia.

Newswise — Tresa Mcneal, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, discusses a recent study about dementia.

What You Need to Know:

  • Dementia affects thinking, memory and social ability.
  • Stroke can cause dementia.
  • Dementia risks increase for those who are sedentary.
  • Reduce dementia chances by keeping your mind and body active

For interviews or health story ideas, visit Baylor Scott & White’s Health News For Journalists page.

Media outlets can use this content for editorial purposes. Contact Deke Jones, director of media relations, at [email protected] or 214-820-6722 for queries.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Alzheimer's and Dementia
KEYWORDS
Dementia dementia lifestyle risk factors Dementia Risk dementia research dementia prevention Stroke Stroke Risk Stroke Risk Factor Stroke Risks Memory Memory Loss Sedentary Sedentary Lifestyle Sedentary Lifestyles Alzheimer's Disease alzheimer disease Alzheimers disease alzheimers research Alzheimer's disease reasearch Alzheimer's Risk Factors Alzheimer's Risks
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News