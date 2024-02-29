BYLINE: Doctor discusses a recent study about dementia.
Newswise — Tresa Mcneal, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, discusses a recent study about dementia.
What You Need to Know:
- Dementia affects thinking, memory and social ability.
- Stroke can cause dementia.
- Dementia risks increase for those who are sedentary.
- Reduce dementia chances by keeping your mind and body active
For interviews or health story ideas, visit Baylor Scott & White’s Health News For Journalists page.
Media outlets can use this content for editorial purposes. Contact Deke Jones, director of media relations, at [email protected] or 214-820-6722 for queries.