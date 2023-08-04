David Winter, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, answers the most common patient questions and reacts to the latest medical research.

How important are sports physicals? (SOT@ :14, TRT :28)

What is the difference between a sports physical and a school physical? (SOT@ :51, TRT :22)

What should parents know about concussions? (SOT@ 1:21, TRT :34)

What can parents do to minimize school sports injuries? (SOT@ 2:05, TRT :45)

Video b-roll begins @ 2:57, TRT 1:20

To request an interview or find health story ideas, please visit the Health News for Journalists page on the Baylor Scott & White Newsroom.

As a media outlet, you are permitted to use this content for editorial purposes.