David Winter, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, answers the most common patient questions and reacts to the latest medical research.

  • How important are sports physicals? (SOT@ :14, TRT :28)
  • What is the difference between a sports physical and a school physical? (SOT@ :51, TRT :22)
  • What should parents know about concussions? (SOT@ 1:21, TRT :34)
  • What can parents do to minimize school sports injuries? (SOT@ 2:05, TRT :45)
  • Video b-roll begins @ 2:57, TRT 1:20

To request an interview or find health story ideas, please visit the Health News for Journalists page on the Baylor Scott & White Newsroom.

As a media outlet, you are permitted to use this content for editorial purposes.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Children's Health Sports Medicine
KEYWORDS
Sports sports and children sports and injury Sports Concussion sports concussions sports conditioning school physicals Teen Athletes youth athletes youth athletics Injury Prevention children activities children and mental health child sports Extracurricular Extracurricular Activities extracurricular activity Extracurricular sports Football Basketball Volleyball Soccer Track track and field Cross Country Kids Heart Health Baseball Hockey Lacrosse Tennis golf Softball Sports Injuries Physical Exam physical examination heart screening
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You