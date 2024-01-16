Bethesda, MD – Dr. James “Jamie” Mancuso, a retired Army physician with significant expertise in tropical medicine, preventive medicine, and occupational medicine, was selected to chair the Department of Preventive Medicine and Biostatistics in the F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU). USU is the nation’s only Federal health sciences university, located adjacent to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

The announcement was made by Hebert School of Medicine Dean Dr. Eric Elster on Jan. 17. “The appointment of Dr. Mancuso signals a promising chapter for the Department of Preventive Medicine and Biostatistics at USU, reinforcing its commitment to excellence in education, research, and service,” Elster said.

Mancuso is board certified in both Preventive Medicine and Occupational Medicine and holds a Certificate of Knowledge in Tropical Medicine and Travel Health from the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene. He is a Fellow of the American College of Preventive Medicine and is a Professor in the USU Department of Preventive Medicine and Biostatistics (PMB). As an Army officer, Mancuso served as PMB department Chair in 2019, and successfully led a large and complex educational and research portfolio spanning nine graduate degree programs, more than 120 graduate courses, two Graduate Medical Education programs, two graduate certificate programs, and two USU research centers. Mancuso recently retired after 31 years of active service in the Army at the rank of colonel.

Mancuso, a native of Boston’s north shore, first enlisted in the infantry, serving for two years in Germany, during which time he also deployed to Operation Desert Storm. He then completed his undergraduate degree at the University of Massachusetts at Boston and his MD degree at USU. In the course of completing a residency in Preventive Medicine and Public Health at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR), he earned a Master of Public Health degree at The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Hygiene. After serving in several public health assignments, he returned to USU to earn a Doctorate in Public Health degree, where he led a clinical trial of tuberculosis diagnostics at Fort Jackson.

Dr. Mancuso has held a wide range of military public health assignments, including as Chief of the Department of Preventive Medicine at Fort Stewart, Ga.; Chief of the Division of Epidemiology at the Army Public Health Command-Europe; Program Director of the Preventive Medicine Residency at WRAIR; Director of the Division of Tropical Public Health at USU; Director of the Department of Emerging Infectious Diseases at the US Army Medical Research Unit in Kenya; Chief of the Epidemiology & Analysis Section at the Armed Forces Health Surveillance Division; and most recently, as the Chair of PMB at USU.

He served as Consultant to the Army Surgeon General for Preventive Medicine from 2017 to 2021, and he continues to serve as an accreditation site reviewer for the Council for Education in Public Health (CEPH) and on the editorial board of the DoD’s only peer-reviewed, Medline-indexed publication, the Medical Surveillance Monthly Report. He also has broad experience in operational assignments, including two combat deployments to Iraq, as well as deployments to Pakistan, Japan, and Liberia. His awards include the Captain Richard Hooper Memorial Award, the Army Medical Department “A” proficiency designator, the Order of Military Medical Merit, the Delta Omega Public Health Honor Society, and the Defense Superior Service Medal.

Mancuso, who will begin his second appointment as Chair on Jan. 17, 2024, replaces Dr. Timothy Burgess, professor of Preventive Medicine and Biostatistics, who has served as interim Chair since July 1, 2023.

About the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences: The Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, founded by an act of Congress in 1972, is the nation’s federal health sciences university and the academic heart of the Military Health System. USU students are primarily active-duty uniformed officers in the Army, Navy, Air Force and Public Health Service who receive specialized education in tropical and infectious diseases, TBI and PTSD, disaster response and humanitarian assistance, global health, and acute trauma care. USU also has graduate programs in oral biology, biomedical sciences and public health committed to excellence in research. The University's research program covers a wide range of areas important to both the military and public health. For more information about USU and its programs, visit www.usuhs.edu.