The FDA approval of an over-the-counter birth control pill could impact health equity by providing more contraceptive options. It could also prompt more people to wonder if this option will be right for them.

Easier access to the medication might be beneficial for those who experience barriers in connecting with care via a provider appointment, said Jonas Swartz, M.D., whose research includes a special focus on access to contraception.

Quotes: "This does increase access and means that perhaps someone doesn't need to go through the burden of having a visit with a provider before they can initiate contraception, said Swartz. "I think that's a really positive step."

"People make their decisions about contraception in different ways. I think it's really important that we maintain access for people to consult with a provider they trust about the best contraceptive option for them. The pill, and in particular this pill, is not going to be right for every patient."

Bio: Jonas Swartz is a Duke clinical obstetrician and gynecologist and an assistant professor of in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Duke University School of Medicine. He works in the division of Women's Community and Population Health. His research focuses on health policy issues that impact care for the underserved, aiming to build evidence to reduce health disparities.