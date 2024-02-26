Dr Rob Gray (Associate Professor in Human Systems Engineering at Arizona State University) talks about coaching in sport as well as skill acquisition in baseball and the future of virtual reality in sport



Timestamps

00:00 - 03:41 - Introduction to guest, background and topic

03:42 - 09:49 - What is skill acquisition?

09:50 - 14:08 - Consistency vs improvement

14:09 - 20:39 - The role of the coach in skill acquisition

20:40 - 24:19 - What would a typical study consist of?

24:20 - 35:10 - Virtual reality in coaching and skill acquisition

35:11 - 41:15 - The variability of the virtual world compared to the real world

41:16 - 48:35 - Where is research and coaching going in the next few years

48:36 - 51:42 - Where to find out more about the topic in the episode