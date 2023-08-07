Newswise — In January 2023, LifeBridge Health’s state-of-the-art Center for Breast Health at Pomona Square opened its doors to patients seeking efficient, full-service breast care. Led by renowned breast cancer surgeon Michael J. Schultz, M.D., FACS, medical director of the Center for Breast Health, the facility was created with the mission to provide rapid diagnoses and immediate follow-up, if necessary, for individuals with breast concerns.



“In the past, many people have experienced feelings of restlessness and anxiety after coming in for a screening mammogram and having to wait weeks for any sort of answer or plan of action,” shares Dr. Schultz. “Our goal is to streamline the process by seeing patients within 24 hours of their call if they have an abnormal mass, lump or mammogram, then if there’s anything suspicious, we’ll immediately get additional images or offer an ultrasound. If something needs further attention, we can perform lesion biopsies within 24 hours, six days a week.”



With this process, there are no long waiting periods where patients have to sit and worry for weeks. Instead, all pathology reports are returned within 24 hours, and if supplementary care is required, patients are paired with a provider in the multidisciplinary group. “We do everything breast-related all in one place,” says Dr. Schultz. “In addition to myself, the team consists of breast surgeon Dr. Maria Benjamin, plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Ben Schultz and physician assistant Melanie Ray. Our job is to cover all the bases—from diagnosis to treatment to prevention of breast cancer.”



The self-sufficient, patient-oriented breast center is suitably located off of Reisterstown Road next to Advanced Radiology—making it easier for individuals to access mammography and MRI imaging services. In addition to its convenient location, the facility has six consultation rooms, a minor surgery suite and a dedicated stereotactic biopsy room equipped with the most advanced technology.



“We don’t turn people away that need our care,” says Dr. Schultz. “We make ourselves accessible and we inform patients every step of the way—we don’t leave them in the dark.” Not only does the new breast center operate differently than your typical medical facility, but it also offers a calming environment where visitors can feel safe and comfortable. “We’ve really been able to create a friendly, airy place for our patients,” adds Dr. Schultz. “It’s a totally different concept from what most are used to, and everyone on our team does their part to ensure we’re always putting the patient first—whether we’re seeing someone at 7 or 8 o’clock at night or answering calls or texts on the weekends. We are in this profession to care for others however they need us to.



Support Patients with Breast Cancer Through the Geraldine G. Schultz Fund

The Geraldine G. Schultz Fund for Breast Cancer Care and Services honors Dr. Michael J. Schultz’s mother, Geraldine, a devoted mother and asset to her

community, who was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 60. She lived for 40 years as a survivor, reaching age 100. Her tenacity, grace and courage inspired Dr. Schultz’s dedication to breast cancer care.



This fund provides education about breast cancer prevention, screening, treatment and survivorship, along with psychosocial services and integrative

medicine therapies to support patients through the process. Unfortunately, the majority of these critically important programs are not covered by insurance; the funds help ensure that every patient has access to these services.



To learn more or to contribute to this important fund, visit lifebridgehealth.org or call Geannine Darby at 410-601-GIFT (4438).



Pictured Left to Right: Monique Lubaton, MGC, CGC, cancer genetic counselor; Melanie Ray, PA-C; Maria Benjamin, M.D., breast surgeon; Benjamin Schultz, M.D., plastic and reconstructive surgeon; Neil M. Meltzer; Michael J. Schultz, M.D.; Maitri Kalra, M.D., director of breast medical oncology; Pallavi Kumar, M.D., division director, medical oncology, Alvin & Lois Lapidus Cancer Institute at Sinai and Northwest hospitals; Joanne McAuliffe, DNP, RN, OCN, NEA-BC, vice president of oncology services; and Samantha Horn, MPA, oncology outcomes analyst