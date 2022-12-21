Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – This holiday season, children at Loyola University Medical Center got a visit from a real-life Elf on the Shelf, a character from a Christmas tradition based on a 2005 picture book for children in which elves visit children from Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve to deliver information to Santa about "naughty" and "nice" individuals.

Jessica McClure, who created "Parties with Character" and generally portrays princesses and superheros, came to Loyola University Medical Center at the start of the season, dressed in a handmade costume complete with a pointed red cap and matching elf suit. She delivered a moment of magic and the good news that these children made the "nice" list.

"I love seeing the kids’ reaction to finding out that they’ve been SO brave that they’re on the leaderboard of the Nice List," McClure said. "Here in the hospital, they’ve been trying so hard to be brave through some really tough challenges."

Loyola Medicine is nationally recognized for its expertise in diagnosing and treating a broad range of pediatric conditions across numerous specialties. McClure said visiting the patients in Loyola's care helps recognize their accomplishments.

"When they find out that their bravery isn’t just being noticed, but celebrated, at the North Pole, it’s magical," she said. "Their jaws drop, they break into a wide-eyed grin, and more than once I’ve seen a little fist pump into the air along with a whispered, 'Yes!' It validates their efforts in such a beautiful, fun way, and it’s such an honor to be a part of those moments."

To see photos of the Elf on the Shelf visit at Loyola University Medical Center, click here. Please credit Loyola Medicine.