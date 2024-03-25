Newswise — WASHINGTON—The Endocrine Society has selected five recipients for its Early Investigator Awards.



The Early Investigators Awards were established to help develop early career investigators and recognize their accomplishments in endocrine-related research. Recipients will receive a $1,000 monetary award, complimentary registration and the opportunity to present at ENDO, one-year of free membership to the Society, and public recognition of research accomplishments in various Society platforms. The Endocrine Society’s 2024 Early Investigator Award winners are:

Leen Antonio, M.D., Ph.D., of University Hospitals Leuven in Leuven, Belgium— Antonio is an endocrinologist/andrologist at University Hospitals Leuven, Belgium, and an assistant professor in the Department of Chronic Diseases and Metabolism (CHROMETA) of KU Leuven, Belgium. Her research interests include male hypogonadism, male infertility and pituitary disorders. She leads clinical research projects in andrology, male reproductive endocrinology and steroid hormones.

Francesca Galbiati, M.D., of Brigham and Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Mass.— Galbiati is a fourth-year clinical research fellow in the Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Hypertension at Brigham and Women's Hospital. She went to medical school at the Università degli Studi di Milano Bicocca Facoltà di Medicina e Chirurgia in Monza, Italy, and did her residency at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Cintia Citterio, Ph.D., of Chapman University School of Pharmacy in Irvine, Calif.— As an assistant professor of biomedical sciences. Citterio teaches molecular biology and genetics to pharmacy and graduate students. She has mentored, advised or co-advised several interns, undergraduate and graduate students on their research projects. Citterio's research focuses on the molecular mechanisms leading to thyroid disorders and the biochemistry behind thyroid hormone formation with the goal of understanding the molecular basis of disease to improve diagnosis and treatment.

Kleiton Borges, Ph.D., of Boston Children's Hospital in Boston, Mass.— Borges is an instructor in pediatrics at Boston Children's Hospital and Harvard Medical School with over 15 years of experience in cancer biology. His general research focus is the understanding of the cellular and molecular basis of adrenocortical tissue homeostasis and tumor development. His main research program applies functional genomics to improve the understanding of adrenocortical carcinoma (ACC) immunology using genetically engineered mouse models that closely recapitulate the human ACC tumor.

Maria Camilletti, Ph.D., of the National Scientific and Technical Research Council in Buenos Aires, Argentina—Camilletti is a research assistant currently working in the Faculty of Exact and Natural Sciences, at the University of Buenos Aires (FCEyN-UBA) and in the Institute of Neurosciences (INEU, FLENI, Escobar). Her research focuses on the molecular mechanisms of pituitary development and the identification of the genetic cause of hormonal deficiencies.

Additional information about these awards and the application process can be found at: https://www.endocrine.org/awards/early-investigators-awards.



