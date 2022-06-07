WHAT

Join Penn Nursing for a year-long webinar series exploring innovative solutions to the caregiving crisis in the United States. This webinar series is the first step of a two-year plan to uncover promising innovations for testing. The Caregiving NOW Initiative builds on the work of the NewCourtland Center for Transitions and Health members based at Penn Nursing in partnership with leaders and staff at NewCourtland to create a roadmap that will offer short- and longer-term solutions to enhance the well-being of all caregivers in the U.S. Importantly, the meaningful engagement and partnership with caregivers in this effort is central to its success. This initiative is made possible with the generous support of NewCourtland.

Each webinar offered in this series features experts from multiple sectors engaged in the caregiving space in a moderated conversation. NewCourtland Center Director, Mary Naylor, PhD, RN, will also moderate several of the sessions.

WHEN/WHERE

The series will be held in a virtual format and all events will be one-hour long beginning at 12:00 PM EST. Click on the link to register. All events are FREE to attend.

June 8

Susan Reinhard, PhD, RN, FAAN, Senior Vice President, AARP, and Director, AARP’s Public Policy Institute

Heather M. Young, PhD, RN, FAAN, Professor and Dean Emerita, Betty Irene Moore School of Nursing, UC Davis Health

This event will be moderated by Melissa O’Connor, PhD, MBA, RN, FAAN, M. Louise Fitzpatrick Endowed Professor in Community and Home Health Nursing, Villanova University

June 24*

Julian Harris, MD, MBA, Chairman and CEO, ConcertoCare

September 21*

Fayron Epps, PhD, RN, FGSA, FAAN, Assistant Professor, Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing, Emory University

October 19*

Jisella Dolan, Chief Global Advocacy Officer, Home Instead

November 16*

Carol Raphael, Senior Advisor, Manatt Health Solutions

December 14*

Alexandra Drane, CEO and Co-Founder, ARCHANGELS

Speakers for the 2023 events will be announced in the fall.

